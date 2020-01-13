White House Accuses Democrats Of &#8216;Almost Taking The Side Of Terrorists&#8217;

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 19:50 Hits: 3

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham spun a shocking accusation on Monday while she was defending an offensive image of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) that President Donald Trump had retweeted.

The press secretary made the comment after Fox News host Harris Faulkner asked why Trump had retweeted a Photoshopped image of Pelosi and Schumer wearing a hijab and turban, respectively, superimposed on an Iranian flag.

“I think the President is making clear that the Democrats have been parroting Iranian talking points and almost taking the side of terrorists and those who were out to kill the Americans,” Grisham said.

“I think the President was making the point that the Democrats seem to hate him so much that they’re willing to be on the side of countries and leadership of countries who want to kill Americans,” she continued.

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) had made a similar smear last week, saying that Democrats who opposed Trump’s strike on Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani were “in love with terrorists.”

The Republican apologized several days later after receiving major blowblack for the remark.

“Let me be clear: I do not believe Democrats are in love with terrorists, and I apologize for what I said earlier this week,” he tweeted.

Watch Grisham below:

White House press secretary accuses Democrats of "almost taking the side of terrorists." pic.twitter.com/FQ8pcVoDpC — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) January 13, 2020

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/kKy94qflNxI/white-house-accuses-democrats-of-almost-taking-the-side-of-terrorists