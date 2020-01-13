Michigan Republicans line up to keep Justin Amash’s seat in the party

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 18:09 Hits: 0

Michigan Rep. Justin Amash may be making new friends in Washington, with some Democrats suggesting the Republican-turned-independent help prosecute President Donald Trump at his Senate impeachment trial. But back in Michigan’s 3rd District, Republicans — including those who supported him or donated to him the past — are competing to replace Amash to help the party regain a seat that has safely been in its column.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/campaigns/michigan-republicans-line-keep-justin-amashs-seat-party