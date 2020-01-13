The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Michigan Republicans line up to keep Justin Amash’s seat in the party

Michigan Rep. Justin Amash may be making new friends in Washington, with some Democrats suggesting the Republican-turned-independent help prosecute President Donald Trump at his Senate impeachment trial. But back in Michigan’s 3rd District, Republicans — including those who supported him or donated to him the past — are competing to replace Amash to help the party regain a seat that has safely been in its column.

