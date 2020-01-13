The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Max Rose backs Mike Bloomberg, who donated to his 2018 opponent

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg picked up his first congressional endorsement from New York Democratic Rep. Max Rose, even though Bloomberg donated to Rose’s 2018 opponent. Bloomberg gave $5,400, the maximum allowed from an individual, to GOP Rep. Dan Donovan in April 2018, Federal Election Commission documents show. The donation came two months before the June primary, when Donovan was facing a challenge from former GOP Rep. Michael Grimm. Donovan went on to win the primary and face Rose in November. Rose won by 6 percentage points.

