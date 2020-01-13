The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

West Virginia’s Richard Ojeda is back, this time running for Senate

Richard Ojeda, the West Virginia Democrat who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, lost a bid for House in 2018 and made a short-lived run for president,  is now trying to challenge GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito in 2020.  Ojeda, a former state senator and retired Army major, announced his campaign on social media and in a blog post on��the website of a nonprofit advocacy group called DemCast. 

