West Virginia’s Richard Ojeda is back, this time running for Senate

Published on Monday, 13 January 2020

Richard Ojeda, the West Virginia Democrat who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, lost a bid for House in 2018 and made a short-lived run for president, is now trying to challenge GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito in 2020. Ojeda, a former state senator and retired Army major, announced his campaign on social media and in a blog post on��the website of a nonprofit advocacy group called DemCast.

