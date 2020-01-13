Prosecutors want Chris Collins to serve years in jail

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 13 January 2020

Federal prosecutors want former Rep. Chris Collins to spend “the top end” of a sentence guideline that ranges from almost four years to just under five years in prison for the crimes he pleaded guilty to in October: insider trading and lying to the FBI to conceal an insider trading scheme. “There is no case that Collins cites, and no insider trading case of which the Government is aware, in which the circumstances call as clearly as they do here for a sentence that carries a sufficient term of incarceration to ensure respect for the law,” Max Nicholas, an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, wrote on behalf of the government.

