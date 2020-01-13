Democrats Debate Tuesday Just Weeks Ahead of Iowa Vote

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 20:35 Hits: 4

Democratic presidential candidates meet for a critical debate Tuesday in Iowa, less than three weeks before Iowa voters kick off the presidential nomination process on February 3rd. A total of six Democratic contenders will be on stage with signs of growing tensions among some of the candidates. The debate also comes amid military tensions with Iran and the impending Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/democrats-debate-tuesday-just-weeks-ahead-iowa-vote-4155136