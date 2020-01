Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 12 January 2020 12:00 Hits: 0

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said in a new interview that the war powers resolution passed in the House last week has "no power whatsoever.""The resolution they put it on, they did something that's called a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/477854-rep-mccarthy-war-powers-resolution-has-no-power-whatsoever