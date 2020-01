Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 12 January 2020 14:39 Hits: 0

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the Senate dismissing the impeachment case against President Trump would amount to "a cover up."The Speaker noted on ABC’s “This Week” that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) “very...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/477872-pelosi-dismissing-impeachment-case-would-be-a-cover-up