Category: Politics Published on Monday, 13 January 2020

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is warning of potential damage to crops and the high food prices that could follow after the New York metropolitan area saw record high temperatures this past weekend.“It hit ~70° in NY,” Ocasio-...

