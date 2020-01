Articles

Former President Andrew Johnson's home in Greeneville, Tenn., has seen a recent surge in visitors, similar to a spike observed after former President Bill Clinton was impeached in the late 1990s.

(Image credit: Jessica Tezak for NPR)

