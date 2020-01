Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 11:01 Hits: 0

In 1856, Frederick Douglass had a choice to make: support the big change he believed in — abolition of slavery — or settle for a less sweeping shift from a candidate better positioned to win.

(Image credit: Brian Witte/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/13/794879029/voters-face-a-big-decision-in-2020-could-a-lesson-from-frederick-douglass-help?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics