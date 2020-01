Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 16:03 Hits: 0

New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker is the latest candidate to drop out of the Democratic presidential race. Booker did not qualify for Tuesday's debate in Iowa, the second straight debate he's missed.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/13/795884719/cory-booker-drops-out-of-2020-presidential-race?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics