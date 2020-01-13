The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

It'll Be Even More Embassies Next Week

President Trump has gotten specific -- in his fashion -- about the alleged threat General Qasem Soleimani posed to U.S. interests. President Trump said on Friday that a senior Iranian general killed by a U.S. drone strike had been planning attacks on four U.S. embassies, a claim made to justify the decision but that was at odds with intelligence assessments from senior officials in Trump’s administration. Trump said this to Laura Ingraham in a Fox News interview. Trump expanded on comments from a day earlier, when he initially told reporters that Soleimani’s forces “were looking to blow up our embassy” in Baghdad.... “Did [Soleimani] have large-scale attacks planned for other embassies?” Ingraham asked. “And if those were planned, why can’t we reveal that to the American people? Wouldn’t that help your case?” “I can reveal that I believe it probably would’ve been four embassies,” Trump said. No one else in the administration is making this claim -- at least for now.

