Why Does Everyone Love Larry Hogan, Maryland's Crooked GOP Governor?

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 14:27 Hits: 0

Pay attention to this guy, because the Maryland governor's name comes up most frequently as a potential presidential candidate in a post-Trump GOP. "Look, even the Democrats love him!" The question is, why? Hogan is a Trumpian crook, albeit on a smaller scale. Via a Washington Monthly investigation: Both are real-estate executives who have refused to relinquish their private businesses while in office. Just as Trump maintained his ownership of the Trump Organization when he became president, Hogan maintained ownership of HOGAN, a multipurpose real-estate brokerage firm, when he became governor. Both have left close family members in charge of their businesses—Trump with his children; Hogan with his brother, Timothy—and created arrangements that allow them to be apprised of the company’s dealings. In other words, they have set up situations in which they can use their powerful government positions to increase their private profits.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/why-does-everyone-love-marylands-crooked