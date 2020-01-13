Cory Booker Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Articles

Monday, 13 January 2020

Politics is a game of broken hearts. Cory Booker drops out of the race. Thank you, @CoryBooker - we are all grateful for the campaign you ran. Thank you to the Team Booker staff and volunteers who worked their hearts out! — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 13, 2020 To his credit, @CoryBooker ran as himself and never tried to change or swerve out of his lane. That’s the only way to run, sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t, but he and his campaign should be proud of the race they ran. — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) January 13, 2020

