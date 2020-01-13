The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump Ordered Iranian General Killing Seven Months Ago

Category: Politics Hits: 2

Comrade Stupid’s 5th Secretary of Defence (see if you can follow the bouncing ball of ‘You’re Fired’eds”: Jim Mattis -> Patrick Shanahan (acting) -> Mark Esper (acting) -> Richard Spencer (acting) – > Mark Esper (redux, confirmed) Mark Esper says that he did not see any evidence that Iranian Maj. General Qasem Soleimani was preparing to attack four (or more?) embassies as Cadet Bone Spurs has claimed: Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said on Sunday that he never saw any specific piece of evidence that Iran was planning an attack on four American embassies, as President Trump had claimed last week as a justification for the strike on an Iranian general that sent the United States and Iran to the brink of war. “I didn’t see one with regard to four embassies,” Mr. Esper said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” But he added: “I share the president’s view that probably — my expectation was they were going to go after our embassies. The embassies are the most prominent display of American presence in a country.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/trump-ordered-iranian-general-killing

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version