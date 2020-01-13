Trump Ordered Iranian General Killing Seven Months Ago

Articles

Published on Monday, 13 January 2020

Comrade Stupid’s 5th Secretary of Defence (see if you can follow the bouncing ball of ‘You’re Fired’eds”: Jim Mattis -> Patrick Shanahan (acting) -> Mark Esper (acting) -> Richard Spencer (acting) – > Mark Esper (redux, confirmed) Mark Esper says that he did not see any evidence that Iranian Maj. General Qasem Soleimani was preparing to attack four (or more?) embassies as Cadet Bone Spurs has claimed: Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said on Sunday that he never saw any specific piece of evidence that Iran was planning an attack on four American embassies, as President Trump had claimed last week as a justification for the strike on an Iranian general that sent the United States and Iran to the brink of war. “I didn’t see one with regard to four embassies,” Mr. Esper said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” But he added: “I share the president’s view that probably — my expectation was they were going to go after our embassies. The embassies are the most prominent display of American presence in a country.”

