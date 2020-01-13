The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Stephanie Grisham Defends Trump Tweet On Schumer And Pelosi Who Are 'Almost Taking The Side Of Terrorists'

Category: Politics Hits: 2

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Monday defended President Donald Trump after he tweeted an image of Democratic leaders in Muslim garb next to an Iranian flag. Grisham, who has yet to hold a press conference, defended the president's tweet during an appearance on Fox News. "I think the president is making clear that Democrats are parroting Iranian talking points and almost taking the side of terrorists and those who were out to kill Americans," Grisham said. propertag.cmd.push(function() { proper_display('crooksandliars_content_1'); });

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/stephanie-grisham-defends-trump-tweet

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version