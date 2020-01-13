Stephanie Grisham Defends Trump Tweet On Schumer And Pelosi Who Are 'Almost Taking The Side Of Terrorists'

Articles

Monday, 13 January 2020

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Monday defended President Donald Trump after he tweeted an image of Democratic leaders in Muslim garb next to an Iranian flag. Grisham, who has yet to hold a press conference, defended the president's tweet during an appearance on Fox News. "I think the president is making clear that Democrats are parroting Iranian talking points and almost taking the side of terrorists and those who were out to kill Americans," Grisham said. propertag.cmd.push(function() { proper_display('crooksandliars_content_1'); });

