Former Press Secretaries Demand Stephanie Grisham Do Her Job

[Above, 1/6, Anderson Cooper puts Stephanie Grisham on the "Ridiculist" for refusing to hold a press briefing. ] Thirteen former White House press secretaries signed a letter literally begging for the Trump administration to reinstate White House press briefings. In their letter, they explain the importance of these briefings as well as the role press secretary plays in informing the media and the American public at large of White House positions and events. It's been over 300 days since the last briefing was held by a Trump press secretary. The only place she seems to appear on is the airwaves of Fox News, which is as safe a harbor as any Trump official can dock. Her role has been nothing more than Fox News pundit, and her remarks are as repugnant as they are sophomoric. After the letter was delivered here is Stephanie Grisham's myopic response: This is groupthink at its finest. The press has unprecedented access to President Trump, yet they continue to complain because they can’t grandstand on TV. They’re not looking for information, they’re looking for a moment. This president is unorthodox in everything he’s done. He’s rewritten the rules of politics. His press secretary and everyone else in the administration is reflective of that.

