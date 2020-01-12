Trump's Iran Actions Remain Under Congressional Scrutiny

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 12 January 2020 21:28 Hits: 1

The White House is voicing strong support for Iranian protesters who took to the streets to decry the shoot down of a Ukrainian commercial jetliner outside Tehran last week. VOA’s Michael Bowman reports, the Trump administration faces continued bipartisan pressure from Congress to provide more details on the intelligence that prompted the U.S.’s targeted killing of an Iranian general, as Democrats seek to rein in the president’s ability to unilaterally order military action against Iran.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/trumps-iran-actions-remain-under-congressional-scrutiny-4154156