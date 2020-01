Articles

Published on Sunday, 12 January 2020

President Trump on Sunday tweeted that Republicans risked lending credibility to the impeachment inquiry brought by the House by holding a trial in the Senate.The president said any proceedings in the Senate would be based on "no evidence...

