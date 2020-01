Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 12 January 2020 20:22 Hits: 3

"There are things that I could have handled on the ground much better," the PM said. Many have linked the deadly fires to climate change and blamed conservative Australian governments for inaction.

(Image credit: David Mariuz/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/12/795708932/australian-prime-minister-to-launch-inquiry-into-handling-of-wildfires?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics