Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 12 January 2020 22:05 Hits: 3

Democratic presidential campaigns are spending more time and resources on get out the vote efforts. NPR followed the Biden campaign on the ground in New Hampshire.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/12/795742618/ahead-of-primary-new-hampshire-voters-looking-more-decisive?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics