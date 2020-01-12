Rick Santorum: Trump's Paranoid Conspiracy Theories Are 'A Lot More Important' Than Impeachment

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 12 January 2020 20:29 Hits: 4

Former Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum asserted on Sunday that President Donald Trump's conspiracy theory about FISA abuses in the Obama administration will have a larger impact on the election than impeachment. "I think in the end, it's a loser for the Democrats," Santorum insisted on CNN's State of the Union program. "The way that Nancy Pelosi has handled this has been -- showed that it's overtly political." "The point that was just made by [Mia Love] is accurate," he continued, "which is, this is all about hurting Donald Trump before the election. There was no chance that Donald Trump was going to be removed from president. It's clear that it's a purely political operation." "And I think people will view it in that lens," Santorum said. "And I think by the time that the November election comes around, I think the issues with the FBI and what happened with FISA and what happened with the original [Russia] investigation are going to be a lot more important issue for the American public than impeachment."

