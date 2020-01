Articles

Sunday, 12 January 2020

State Auditor Rob Sand is often mentioned as a potential candidate for higher office but despite being courted by Democratic presidential campaigns, Sand says endorsements "barely" matter "at all."

(Image credit: Clay Masters/Iowa Public Radio)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/12/795203957/why-the-most-coveted-democratic-endorser-in-iowa-isnt-picking-sides?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics