Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 12 January 2020 12:59 Hits: 3

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to send articles of impeachment to the Senate and name the impeachment managers for the House this week.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/12/795660956/whats-next-in-impeachment-and-trial?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics