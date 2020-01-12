Bestselling Novelists Offer To Donate $200K To A Charity If WH Press Secretary Will Hold A Press Conference

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 12 January 2020 00:07 Hits: 1

This is kinda serious. Bestselling novelists Stephen King and Don Winslow have offered to donate $200,000 to a children’s hospital if the White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, will hold a press conference, The Guardian reports. Grisham attempted to shame them by saying they should just give the money to charity without strings attached. Winslow responded: “First, we both regularly donate to charity. Second, why do all Trump officials refuse to answer the most basic questions they are asked? Stop evading, Stephanie. Let’s try again: Why have you not held any White House press briefings for over 300 days? What are you afraid of?” As yet, Grisham has not explained her reasoning. Hey, the Press Secretary who won’t speak to the press is making about $180,000 a year. Published with permission from juanitajean.com propertag.cmd.push(function() { proper_display('crooksandliars_content_1'); });

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/bestselling-novelists-offer-donate-200k