Giuliani Argues Impeachment Trial Is 'Better Politically' For Trump

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 12 January 2020 16:28 Hits: 3

Sadly, no one on State-Run TV, a.k.a. Fox "news" is ever going to ask Trump lawyer about the fact that Republicans in Congress really wish he'd just go away and quit offering to "help" Trump by offering to testify during impeachment hearings. Giuliani made yet another appearance on Fox this Saturday, and couldn't seem to make up his mind whether it would be better for Trump if Judge Roberts just dismissed the impeachment trial before it began (ignoring the fact that Roberts doesn't have the power to do that on his own), or whether it would be better to actually have a trial, because, of course, he's hoping they'll be able to make it all about the Bidens, rather than Trump's criminality: Giuliani began arguing his case against the Senate impeachment trial by telling Fox News host Jeanine Pirro that “there are no rules for a trial in the Supreme Court” and that “all it says in the Senate is there shall be a trial.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/rudy-giuliani-tries-have-it-both-ways