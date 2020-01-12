Desperate Trump Calls Pelosi ‘Crazed Lunatic,’ Pretends He’d Love Witnesses He’s Blocking To Testify

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 12 January 2020

Just like Donald Trump claimed he “would love” to release his tax returns if only he weren’t being audited (and is now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to bar their release), he told a 100% credulous Laura Ingraham that he “would love” impeachment testimony from all the witnesses he’s blocking from testifying if only he didn’t care so much about executive privilege. During his softball interview with Laura Ingraham Friday night, Trump said this, without a peep of challenge from Ingraham: TRUMP: I would love everybody to testify. I like Mick [Mulvaney] to testify, I like Mike Pompeo to testify, I like Rick Perry to testify, I want everybody -- but there are things that you can’t do from the standpoint of executive privilege. You have to maintain that. So, we'll see where it all goes. But especially, a national security advisor [John Bolton] -- you can’t have him explaining all of your statements about national security concerning Russia, China, and North Korea -- everything -- we just can’t do that. There’s a lot you can say about Laura Ingraham but stupid she ain’t. And it’s hard to believe she bought this BS. Yet she sat silent during this latest load of Trump manure. Apparently, she loves the smell. She also had no problem with Trump attacking Pelosi with another load of BS.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/desperate-trump-calls-pelosi-crazed