The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Pelosi Nails Trump For 'Projection': 'When He Calls Somebody Crazy, He Knows That He Is'

Category: Politics Hits: 3

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday explained that President Donald Trump has a habit of projecting his insecurities about himself onto other people. Pelosi made the remarks during an appearance on ABC with host George Stephanopoulos. "I would like to talk about some subjects other than the erratic nature of the president of the United States," Pelosi lamented. "But he has to know that every knock from him is a boost. He's the president who said I should have impeached George Bush because of the war in Iraq and now he's saying I'm obsessed [with impeachment]." "Frankly, I said, Donald Trump is not worth impeaching," she continued. "But when he crossed that line on Ukraine, he violated the Constitution in such a way that could not be ignored." Pelosi concluded: "I don't like to spend too much time on his crazy tweets because everything he says is a projection. When he calls somebody crazy, he knows that he is. Everything he says, you can just translate it back to who he is." propertag.cmd.push(function() { proper_display('crooksandliars_content_1'); });

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/pelosi-nails-trump-projection-when-he

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version