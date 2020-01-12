Pelosi Nails Trump For 'Projection': 'When He Calls Somebody Crazy, He Knows That He Is'

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 12 January 2020 17:14 Hits: 3

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday explained that President Donald Trump has a habit of projecting his insecurities about himself onto other people. Pelosi made the remarks during an appearance on ABC with host George Stephanopoulos. "I would like to talk about some subjects other than the erratic nature of the president of the United States," Pelosi lamented. "But he has to know that every knock from him is a boost. He's the president who said I should have impeached George Bush because of the war in Iraq and now he's saying I'm obsessed [with impeachment]." "Frankly, I said, Donald Trump is not worth impeaching," she continued. "But when he crossed that line on Ukraine, he violated the Constitution in such a way that could not be ignored." Pelosi concluded: "I don't like to spend too much time on his crazy tweets because everything he says is a projection. When he calls somebody crazy, he knows that he is. Everything he says, you can just translate it back to who he is." propertag.cmd.push(function() { proper_display('crooksandliars_content_1'); });

