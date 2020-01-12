Trump Blasted For Bragging About 'Selling' American Troops To Saudi Arabia And S. Korea

Articles

Attacking Nancy Pelosi and making up more threats to our embassies out of whole cloth weren't the only crazy things to come out of Trump's mouth during his softball interview with Fox's Laura Ingraham Friday night. Trump also told Ingraham that both Saudi Arabia and South Korea have deposited money into a "bank account" in exchange for more U.S. troops. Who this supposed "bank account" belongs to, he did not say. Trump was rightfully taken to task on Twitter for the exchange by former Republican Rep. Justin Amash and others, who went after Trump for treating our troops like mercenaries, and would like to know, as I would, just where this money he's talking about was deposited. Rep. Justin Amash Blasts Trump For ‘Selling’ American Troops To Saudis:

