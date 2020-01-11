Trump Campaign Typo Briefly Celebrates President&#8217;s &#8216;Anti-Semetic Executive Order&#8217;

Articles

The President’s re-election campaign on Saturday accidentally bragged about him signing “an anti-Semetic [sic] executive order” before cleaning up the mess a few hours later.

A page soliciting supporters’ contact information on Trump’s campaign website Saturday asked them to “Thank President Trump!” for a list of his recent achievements in office.

One of those was “He signed an anti-Semetic [sic] executive order.” BuzzFeed’s Josh Billinson spotted the error, which was eventually changed to reflect that Trump “signed an executive order to combat anti-Semitism.” Archivedcopies of the page show the initial text.

This Trump campaign page touts the president signing “an anti-Semetic executive order” as an accomplishment https://t.co/ryaX466cc6pic.twitter.com/StmuqS7u2u — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 11, 2020



The item was likely referencing the executive order Trump signed in December regarding Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. The law prohibits against discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin — not religion.

But, Trump’s order said, “It shall be the policy of the executive branch to enforce Title VI against prohibited forms of discrimination rooted in anti-Semitism as vigorously as against all other forms of discrimination prohibited by Title VI.”

