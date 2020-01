Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 22:30 Hits: 3

NPR's Michel Martin talks with the Cato Institute's Gene Healy about the back-and-forth between Congress and the White House over the president's ability to take military action against Iran.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/11/795599885/cato-institute-vp-on-the-evolution-of-executive-power?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics