Doug Collins' Apology Pisses Off The Rank-And-File Rage Junkies

Do I accept this apology? Sure. I accept it -- but Collins's right-wing commenters don't. They're angry because he apologized. Never apologize to the mob. NEVER — Ludwig von Mises (@LudwigMises3) January 10, 2020 But they are. They love terrorists and citizens of foreign nations more than US Citizens. Their words and policies make it clear. — Andrew ‘BUILD THE WALL’ White ???????????????????????? (@caspias) January 10, 2020 STOP APOLOGIZING!!! Republicans need a backbone!

