Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 16:59 Hits: 1

In a letter to House Democrats, the speaker also said she plans to appoint impeachment managers to present the House's case. On the other side, a Trump adviser says his team is ready to go on offense.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/10/795194398/pelosi-to-send-articles-of-impeachment-to-senate-next-week?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics