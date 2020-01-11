On Impeachment, Time Is On Nancy Pelosi's Side

Articles

We’ve maintained that Pelosi’s waiting to turn over the Articles of Impeachment has been a 2020 tactical decision, and this Pelosi quote in Time Magazine supports our theory: “Somebody said to me today that he may not even take up what we send. [But] then [President Trump] will never be vindicated,” Pelosi told top caucus members, according to the aide in the room. “He will be impeached forever. Forever. No matter what the Senate does.” All of the Villagers are reporting that she has no leverage, McConnell has won, just get it over with (“I’m on a deadline”), conventional wisdom, blah-blah-blah. The thing I’ve learned from watching Pelosi over the years is that anyone who goes up against her regrets it. Even her own caucus:

