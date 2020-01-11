The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Joy Reid Blames Trump’s ‘Military Adventurism’ For Ukrainian Airline Tragedy

Category: Politics Hits: 4

Reid opened AM Joy this morning with perspective on Iran’s acknowledgment it had mistakenly shot down, with Russian-made missiles, a Ukrainian airplane that took off from Teheran this week. The tragedy, Reid noted, was not just a personal horror for the families of the victims, it was also “a fresh hit to Ukraine” from Russia, and “deeply ironic for Iran.” The irony she referred to was the 1988 accidental downing of an Iran Air plane by the U.S. That accidental shootdown also had roots in American adventurism, Reid explained. It came toward the end of the Iran- Iraq war, which began when Iraq invaded Iran, shortly after Iran overthrew its American-installed shah. Whom did we support in that war? Why, Iraq’s Saddam Hussein. “We kept supporting him until we didn't - and then we overthrew him in Regime Change 2003,” Reid dryly noted. “War, irony, it just never seems to end.” Now, Donald Trump has begun “a senseless new round of military adventurism,” as Reid put it.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/joy-reid-blames-trumps-military-adventurism

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version