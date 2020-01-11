Joy Reid Blames Trump’s ‘Military Adventurism’ For Ukrainian Airline Tragedy

Articles

Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020

Reid opened AM Joy this morning with perspective on Iran’s acknowledgment it had mistakenly shot down, with Russian-made missiles, a Ukrainian airplane that took off from Teheran this week. The tragedy, Reid noted, was not just a personal horror for the families of the victims, it was also “a fresh hit to Ukraine” from Russia, and “deeply ironic for Iran.” The irony she referred to was the 1988 accidental downing of an Iran Air plane by the U.S. That accidental shootdown also had roots in American adventurism, Reid explained. It came toward the end of the Iran- Iraq war, which began when Iraq invaded Iran, shortly after Iran overthrew its American-installed shah. Whom did we support in that war? Why, Iraq’s Saddam Hussein. “We kept supporting him until we didn't - and then we overthrew him in Regime Change 2003,” Reid dryly noted. “War, irony, it just never seems to end.” Now, Donald Trump has begun “a senseless new round of military adventurism,” as Reid put it.

