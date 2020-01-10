Chris Allen, Senate Finance Committee GOP tax aide, has died

Articles

Published on Friday, 10 January 2020

Chris Allen, a Senate Finance Committee GOP tax aide, has died, according to his former boss, Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan. “Chris was beloved by everyone who had the privilege of meeting him,” Roberts said in a statement. “He had a brilliant mind, a generosity of spirit and a passion for serving the country in the United States Senate. His gentle soul made him an amazing husband, father, son, brother and friend.”

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/chris-allen-longtime-senate-finance-committee-gop-tax-aide