The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Chris Allen, Senate Finance Committee GOP tax aide, has died

Category: Politics Hits: 1

Chris Allen, a Senate Finance Committee GOP tax aide, has died, according to his former boss, Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan. “Chris was beloved by everyone who had the privilege of meeting him,” Roberts said in a statement. “He had a brilliant mind, a generosity of spirit and a passion for serving the country in the United States Senate. His gentle soul made him an amazing husband, father, son, brother and friend.”

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/chris-allen-longtime-senate-finance-committee-gop-tax-aide

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version