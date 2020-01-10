The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Reapportionment could force a Rhode Island showdown

This year’s census will likely prompt a political showdown between longtime members of Congress in the nation’s smallest state. An analysis based on Census Bureau population projections has Rhode Island losing its second congressional seat in 2022, one of 10 states that could lose representation in Congress. The projections show a tight margin for the last few congressional seats, according to an analysis from Election Data Services. The Ocean State stands 14,000 residents shy of the seat, or about one percent of its population.

