Category: Politics Published on Friday, 10 January 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Friday that she expects to send the articles of impeachment against President Trump over to the Senate next week, breaking the standoff that had delayed the trial over his dealings with Ukraine.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/477700-pelosi-set-to-send-impeachment-articles-to-the-senate-next-week