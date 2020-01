Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 15:08 Hits: 1

In November of 1980, as Judge-Executive Mitch McConnell prepared for his 1981 reelection bid in Jefferson County, he sent 7,500 people in Louisville a red plastic record. Those who played … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article238204219.html#storylink=rss