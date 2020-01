Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 15:37 Hits: 1

Relying on individual donations, U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham surpassed his fundraising numbers from his successful 2018 campaign in the final quarter of 2019, according to the Charleston Democrat’s campaign. A … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article239154053.html#storylink=rss