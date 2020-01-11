Articles

SCOTUS Blog: What will Chief Justice John Roberts actually do during the Senate trial of Donald Trump? Towle Road: Why does the Trump administration want the Supreme Court to hold off on ruling on the Obamacare lawsuit until after the 2020 election? Blue Virginia: Virginia lawmakers ban guns from the state capitol in Richmond. EPI Blog: Wage growth slows even as America’s average monthly job gains hit lowest level since 2011. Speaking of which, your quote of the day: "We have the greatest economy in the history of our country." (Donald Trump, July 16, 2018.) Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

