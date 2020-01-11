Tulsi Gabbard Should Practice What She Preaches Or Quit Fox News

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020

I’m all for Democrats going on Fox News – but not to pretend there is no partisan, bigoted elephant in the room. Tulsi Gabbard, still a Democratic presidential candidate, announced early on in her appearance on America’s Newsroom today that she aims “to usher in a new era for our country with leadership that focuses on respect and integrity and equality for all Americans.” Yet she repeatedly cozies up to the network that gives hate mongers like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity a prime time platform and cheerleads Donald Trump’s “go back” tweet smearing four Congresswomen of color.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/tulsi-gabbard-should-practice-what-she