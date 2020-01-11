The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Tulsi Gabbard Should Practice What She Preaches Or Quit Fox News

Category: Politics Hits: 3

I’m all for Democrats going on Fox News – but not to pretend there is no partisan, bigoted elephant in the room. Tulsi Gabbard, still a Democratic presidential candidate, announced early on in her appearance on America’s Newsroom today that she aims “to usher in a new era for our country with leadership that focuses on respect and integrity and equality for all Americans.” Yet she repeatedly cozies up to the network that gives hate mongers like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity a prime time platform and cheerleads Donald Trump’s “go back” tweet smearing four Congresswomen of color.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/tulsi-gabbard-should-practice-what-she

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version