Trump Tapes Bolton's Mouth Shut With Executive Privilege

Former national security adviser John Bolton has offered to testify for Donald Trump’s impeachment trial if subpoenaed. The possibility that four Republican senators would break with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and call for Bolton to appear seems somewhat remote, though there is always the possibility that the House could renew its subpoena for Bolton and see if he would honor his commitment by speaking on the other end of Capitol Hill. But no matter what Bolton decides, Donald Trump made it clear on Friday that he intends to clamp a tiny hand over Bolton’s mustachioed mouth. In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Trump explained again how anxious he is for the facts to really come out in his Senate trial, then pulled out his well-worn executive privilege card and declared he would stop Bolton from appearing. Trump announced that he wasn’t blocking Bolton’s potentially game-changing testimony because it might lead to defeat in 2020 or even an early moving van pulling up to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Instead Trump said that he had to do it “for the sake of the office."

