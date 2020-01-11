The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

John Boehner among GOP allies urging leniency for Chris Collins

Former Speaker John A. Boehner is among a robust contingent of Republicans who want a judge to give convicted former Rep. Chris Collins a break on prison time. The requests for leniency say the New York Republican is a dedicated public servant, father and friend. But the attempt from current and former GOP lawmakers runs contrary to calls from Collins’ former constituents in the 27th Congressional District of New York who say he deserves the maximum penalty for an egregious breach of the public’s trust.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/former-speaker-john-boehner-other-republican-lawmakers-write-letters-of-support-to-judge-who-will-sentence-chris-collins-on-jan-17

