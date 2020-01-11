The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump's Political Problems at Home May Have Reinforced Decision to Strike Iran

Why did President Donald Trump order the drone strike that killed one of Iran’s top generals? His administration says there was an “imminent threat” against Americans, but it has failed to convince many Democrats that the strike was necessary. Some critics see a political motive in the president’s decision to act as impeachment looms ahead of elections next year. VOA’s Brian Padden reports.
 

