Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 19:50 Hits: 2

Several Democratic senators say the administration did not discuss an alleged threat that Iran was planning to "blow up" a U.S. Embassy during a closed-door briefing this week.  President Trump, during a press conference on Thursday, said...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/477735-dem-senators-say-iran-threat-to-embassies-not-mentioned-in-intelligence