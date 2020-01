Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 21:13 Hits: 4

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with syndicated columnist Connie Schultz and Susan Crabtree of Real Clear Politics about impeachment and the response to a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/10/795366489/week-in-politics-impeachment-aftermath-of-u-s-drone-strike?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics