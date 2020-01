Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 21:13 Hits: 4

The recent impeachment of President Trump has resulted in a spike in visitors to the Tennessee home of the first president to be impeached: Andrew Johnson.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/10/795366503/impeachment-boosts-tourism-to-home-of-andrew-johnson-the-first-impeached-preside?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics