Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 21:13 Hits: 4

President Trump has been cutting back the National Security Council — a group that gives him advice on decisions like the strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/10/795366669/trump-administration-has-been-downsizing-the-national-security-council?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics